Environment

AR Jackson MS Zone Forecast

By Accuweather
Madison Daily Leader
 13 days ago

Ashley- Including the cities of Crossett, North Crossett, Hamburg,. .OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around. 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South. winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in...

www.madisondailyleader.com

Jackson County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Jackson; Mason The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Central Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Northern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Ripley, Ravenswood, Sandyville, Waterloo, Henderson, Letart, Mount Alto, Gallopolis Ferry, Cottageville and Leroy. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

