40% of us think we could hold our own in at least one event at the Summer or Winter Olympics. And we’re not just talking about air rifle and curling. A lot of us think we could compete in the more physical events too. Basketball, soccer, and swimming were all popular choices. Men were a lot more likely to say they could hold their own at the Olympics . . . 60% compared to 22% of women. The poll also asked people which events should be added to the Summer Olympics. The top answers were MMA . . . lacrosse . . . bowling . . . cricket . . . and competitive cheerleading.