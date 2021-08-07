Cancel
8 people missing as Dixie Fire continues path of destruction in California

By Rosa Sanchez, ABC News
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — (PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif.) -- Eight people are missing as the Dixie Fire rages on in California, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday.

"We are seeking the public and the media’s assistance is helping us locate the individuals so we can report back to their loved ones," they said, adding that their investigation unit has already located 16 other individuals who were previously unaccounted for.

"We request if you know where any of these people are to contact them and have them call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300 to let us know they are safe, so we can report back to the person(s) looking for them," the police said.

The names of the unaccounted for individuals are: Danny Sczenski of Greenville, Jesus and Ella Gursasola of Greenville, Matthew Henley of Greenville, Glen Gallagher of Greenville, Sally and Harold Brown of Crescent Mills and Donna Shelton of Chester, according to the statement.

The Dixie Fire has been burning near Feather River Canyon for weeks and has now scorched through more than 434,813 acres since it sparked on July 13.

It is 21% contained and is now considered the third largest fire in California history.

The downtown neighborhood of Greenville, about 150 miles northeast of Sacramento, has been hit the hardest by the out-of-control fire, with Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns saying Thursday that "well over 100 homes" and many businesses and historic building have been destroyed by the flames.

At least 31,000 people have been evacuated.

The fire “burnt down our entire downtown. Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children’s schools are completely lost," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook.

It is one of 90 large wildfires, many of them uncontained, that are currently burning in the West.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

