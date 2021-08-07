WEBBER: Doc Holliday's spirit was unmatched

My string of mules, horses and I were coming down the last 1/2 mile of the Deer Creek Pass Trail just outside of Cody, WY. My stock all jumped back snorting, so I turned to calm them. When I turned back around a grizzly was charging me head on. I pulled up my firearm in defense, but I was hoping he’d stop. As he gained ground quickly, and I shot two warning rounds into the ground right in front of his face at 15 yards. He turned and ran up just above the trail 30 feet then posted up while looking down on us. He dropped off the rock and started down towards us again, so I fired a shot below him, he stopped again while looking at us! My animals were snorting intensely while looking on, the grizzly paralleled away from us, then hid behind some bushes just above the trail. I knew this wasn’t over.