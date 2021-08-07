Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

WEBBER: Doc Holliday's spirit was unmatched

By Alan Webber
Kankakee Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe missus and I recently flew to Vail, Colo. We drove the Rocky Mountains over to Salt Lake, and then flew home out of Jackson Wyo., located in the spectacular Grand Teton National Park. Four states were removed from our bucket lists. Along the way, we stopped in Glenwood Springs,...

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Earp
Person
Doc Holliday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstone#Grand Teton National Park#American#The Long Branch Saloon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
AnimalsLaredo Morning Times

Land lobsters from hell are emerging in Big Bend after summer rains

Rain doesn't just bring floods and flowers. It apparently also awakens creatures that appear to come from the depths of hell. Big Bend National Park in Texas shared a photo this week of a visitor near a campsite: A vinegaroon, a sort of ungodly land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail.
Travelmultibriefs.com

America’s favorite lakes for family fun

It's hard to imagine a better way to spend a summer day than by splashing about in a refreshing lake. America is home to thousands of them, of course, including about 200 major lakes. Checking out possibilities across the country, we've come up with seven particularly splendid lakes for family vacation fun. So, grab your floaty and join the sun squad at one of these shimmering gems.
Travelgoworldtravel.com

Why You Must Visit the Arizona Petrified Forest National Park

Editor’s Note: We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Arizona: The Grand Canyon State. A great nickname for a state to have, not least from an advertising point of view. I can’t help thinking, though, that even that sells Arizona a bit short. The Grand Canyon may be the state’s most iconic feature but there is so much more.
AstronomyPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Video from Dallas, Texas Shows Strange Aerial Phenomenon

From Dallas to Houston and beyond, reports came from all across Texas recently of an odd sight in the sky. What the heck was it?. OK, from the start I just want to say that I do not believe in little green men from other planets. And I've seen things. Bright, flashy things that defied the laws of aeronautics moving through the night sky in ways that cannot be explained. But that's another story for another day.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Missing Olympic Spirit

We could blame the lack of fans in the stands. Or perhaps, we all missed our four-year peak last year when the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to happen. Have you noticed a lack of Idaho enthusiasm for this year's games. Despite the efforts of three-time gold medalist Kristin Armstrong, Jay Tust, and the rest of the KTVB team, there appears to be no local buzz about the Olympics this year in Idaho.
Theater & Dancedepartures.com

In the Spirit

IF YOU SQUINT, the whorls of wooden branches in Jayson Fann’s spirit nests have the appearance of stars in a van Gogh painting. Often accessed by a ladder, the human-sized nests are made of fallen tree branches and evoke a sense of movement — the center an aperture either opening or closing, depending on your point of view. But they also convey a sense of safety and coziness. Marrying form and function, play and rest, the nests are a unique kind of environmental installation, and can be experienced as both art objects and dwellings.
Economyokmag.com

The Doc is In

Just a smidge off of Route 66 in the heart of historic Yukon, a glass storefront reads “C Bar H Saddlery.” That’s where Clinton “Doc” Hole is working his magic. The Oklahoma maker has been crafting customized saddles since 2009 – and for that first entire year, he grossed $11,000. But during the 2020 pandemic, he filled his biggest order ever at just over $15,000.
Jefferson, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Mystery Hawk in Jefferson

Up in the northern reaches of Lincoln County, in the town of Jefferson, our neighbors have a camp on a lake within a large block of largely undisturbed and undeveloped forest, wetlands, streams, and small lakes and ponds. They enjoy wonderful sightings of successfully nesting bald eagles, ospreys, loons, and various duck species.
Animalswvgazettemail.com

Chris Ellis: Hunting elk is worth the time and trouble

Being from Elk River, I have always felt that elk and I were somehow connected. As strange as that may seem, perhaps growing up on the river and a town named after the animal may have caused my curiosity. I often wondered why so many places in our home state...
DrinksMartinsville Bulletin

How bourbon rose from a humble grain to embody American exceptionalism

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. — About 250 years ago, farmers looking for a way to make their surplus corn crop profitable decided to distill it. Today, that leftover grain has become a billion-dollar industry and a symbol of the Bluegrass State’s identity, economy and culture. “How bourbon came about is (what)...
Texas Statelivestockweekly.com

Doc Blakely

Texas Rivers … They have more springs than a Posturepedic mattress, more alligator gars than necessary and so many old tires in places that you can throw a rock in the water and watch it bounce out. Here are a few little known and quite amazing facts about some of our rivers: Rio Grande: The...
AnimalsArkansas Online

Cattlemen battling black vulture onset

Ronnie Horn saw the newborn calf moving awkwardly and slowly as he drove past the pasture on his way to work at the Washington County Extension Service. He resolved to check on it after work. He found the calf dead that evening two months ago at his farm near Lincoln....
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Urban Fishing

Frank Diamond was just 3 when his family went on a picnic near Lake Conroe. Wielding his mighty SpongeBob SquarePants fishing pole, Frank caught his very first fish. From that moment on, to Frank, every puddle in the Bayou City held great potential. “After that day, he would sit in...
Traveltravelawaits.com

11 Best Hikes In Big Bend National Park

The river is grand, the canyons are immense, and the mountains are enchanting. For outdoor enthusiasts visiting Texas’s Big Bend National Park, all of these attributes add up to one indisputable fact: hiking is splendid. Don’t be surprised if, in a single day of hiking in the West Texas park,...
Hopkins County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Black Bear sighted in southern Hopkins County

A black bear that was first confirmed last week in Henderson has now made its way south, through Webster County and Caldwell County into rural Hopkins County, following a reported sighting on Wednesday night in the Dunn Church area north of Dawson Springs and another on Thursday morning near Ilsley.
Texas Statetravelawaits.com

The Best Day Trips From Houston, Texas

Houston is bustling with many opportunities to shop, dine, and experience numerous attractions. That can sometimes feel too crowded and overwhelming to enjoy. So escaping the busy city for a day is something locals and visitors alike desire to do. I have made countless road trips to Houston since I was a little girl, but the ones most dear to me were the trips we took as a family at Thanksgiving to visit my great aunt. As much as I loved visiting Houston all those years, I’ve also had many chances to visit nearby small towns that I have returned to time and time again. Here are several small towns bursting with excitement that would make a perfect day trip from Houston.
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Style Magazine

Historic Whiskey Men

In searching the past for facts about the prominent players in the local whiskey trade and one famous figure whose involvement was something of a mystery—until now—we uncovered a mysterious death, old debts and a surprising reversal of fortunes. The Ocala/Marion County area has a long history when it comes...
Animalsbear-hunting.com

Chaos on the Mountain: Grizzly Charge

My string of mules, horses and I were coming down the last 1/2 mile of the Deer Creek Pass Trail just outside of Cody, WY. My stock all jumped back snorting, so I turned to calm them. When I turned back around a grizzly was charging me head on. I pulled up my firearm in defense, but I was hoping he’d stop. As he gained ground quickly, and I shot two warning rounds into the ground right in front of his face at 15 yards. He turned and ran up just above the trail 30 feet then posted up while looking down on us. He dropped off the rock and started down towards us again, so I fired a shot below him, he stopped again while looking at us! My animals were snorting intensely while looking on, the grizzly paralleled away from us, then hid behind some bushes just above the trail. I knew this wasn’t over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy