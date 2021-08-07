Cancel
Presidential Election

Why is the Biden Administration So Afraid of Tesla?

Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is so enthusiastic about transitioning to green vehicles that it hosed an EV-themed event to announce that it want’s 50-percent of new vehicle sales by 2030 to be battery-electric, PHEV, or hydrogen-powered vehicles. General Motors was there, Ford was there, and even Stellantis had a representative at the party. Who wasn’t there? Elon Musk or a single person related to Tesla. But why would the Biden administration snub the only American automaker who’s lineup is 100-percent electric?

www.topspeed.com

