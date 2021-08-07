Why is the Biden Administration So Afraid of Tesla?

Hey everybody Dave Bartosiak with Trending Zacks at Zacks.com and yes, I know, I am in dire need of a haircut. No worries, I’ll be sorted out after the weed-wacker shows up Monday. In case you haven’t heard, green is the new blue. It’s an appropriate statement not only in the watch world but also in politics as a big environmental push is underway on Capitol Hill. Earlier, President Biden made a call for half of all cars sold to be battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, or fuel cell-powered by 2030. Good, I’ll do my part by getting a Ferrari SF90 Spider. Somebody has to make the sacrifice. I’ll take one for the team.