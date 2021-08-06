The Suicide Squad (2021) They’re Dying To Save The World
The Suicide Squad, the 2021 version, is about a gang of the most dangerously deranged killers in the world. A badass government agent who’s willing to do anything and manipulate anyone to complete her mission. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. What more could we ask for? This August, The Suicide Squad will hit theaters like a bomb went off. While not a sequel or a remake according to director James Gunn, The Suicide Squad will see a few of our favorite DC characters (Harley, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag) team up with a whole new pile of crazy. Their mission? Save the world, or die trying.alexusrenee.com
