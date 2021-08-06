The Suicide Squad (2021) They’re Dying To Save The World

When The Suicide Squad finally debuts in theaters and on HBO Max next week, it will bring a number of unexpected DC Comics characters onto the big screen, including Idris Elba's Robert DuBois/Bloodsport. The very nature of who Elba was playing in the blockbuster film was shrouded in quite a lot of secrecy, leading to theories that Elba could be playing everyone from Bronze Tiger to Vigilante to Deadshot, the latter of whom previously appeared in 2016's Suicide Squad played by Will Smith. This was even carried over onto the film's set, with writer-director James Gunn revealing that even some of the crew members believed he was playing Vigilante up until they saw the finished film. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Elba was asked about the red herrings, and revealed that it was the best way to combat "anyone that was being nosy."