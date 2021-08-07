Cancel
Patty Mills leads Aussies past Slovenia for nation's first men's basketball medal

By Ryan Quigley
tmj4.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs impressive as Slovenia's Olympic basketball debut has been, they will not be taking home any hardware from Tokyo. Australia took down the Slovenians by a score of 107-93 in Saturday morning's bronze medal game, giving the Aussies — believe it or not — their first-ever medal in Olympic men's basketball.

