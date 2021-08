Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track. The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by 0.15 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro. Felix’s 10th Olympic medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey; her record matches that of Carl Lewis, who also won 10 medals and was alone as the...