Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reveals His Insane Daily Caffeine Filled Starbucks Order

By Clay
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit Lions new head coach Dan Campbell is a pretty intense guy, and now we know that some of that intensity might be caffeine fueled. Campbell was talking to reporters at a training camp press conference when he was asked about his morning routine. Campbell chuckled and started to explain his morning Starbucks order that would most likely kill most of us. You can hear Coach Campbell explain his order below, then I'll try to put it into a bit of perspective for you.

club937.com

Comments / 0

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Coffee#American Football#Venti Pike#The Mayo Clinic#Redbull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
The Big Lead

You're Damn Right Dan Campbell Is Out There Doing Up-Downs With the Detroit Lions

This is a pro-Dan Campbell blog for better or worse as we steer into the skid. With the necessary caveat that the Danimal's time shepherding the Miami Dolphins failed to yield success, his unique personality has injected more energy into a cursed Detroit Lions franchise and fans are as excited as they can be about the silver-and-blue. Campbell simply cannot help himself from doing stuff that tickles the fancy of social media with its inherent ridiculousness. From eating knee caps to identifying himself as The Dude to attacking each day like there's a mountain of glass to chew, if it's weird, there's a good chance Dantallica will be diving in headfirst.
NFLYardbarker

Early Detroit Lions Training Camp Goals Revealed

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell could not sleep the night before the first day of training camp. It is certainly expected that Campbell and Co. will have increased excitement as they embark on the challenges of building a roster and putting together effective schemes on both sides of the football.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Video emerges of Dan Campbell’s fiery Ford Field speech to Detroit Lions fans

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions held Family Fest at Ford Field and head coach Dan Campbell fired up the fans in attendance with a fiery speech. “Here’s my message to fans, it’s this,” Campbell shouted into the microphone. “I want you to envision right now that we’re in the backyard because Ford Field is our backyard. And we’ve got our fire pit in the backyard. And so we’ve got a beer, we’ve got our hot dogs, we’ve got our wine, kids got the marshmallows ready to go. “Let me tell you something,” Campbell continued. “We’re going to bring the firewood and we’re going to light the flame. And you guys know at some point late in the night and you really want to see the show and see how high we can get this thing to burn. You’ll douse it in gasoline and that’s what we need from you!”
Frankfort Times

Lions coach Dan Campbell was sleepless before 1st practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell was so fired up on the eve of his first practice with the Detroit Lions that he did not get any rest. “Man, I didn’t sleep at all, but that’s OK," Campbell said Wednesday morning. “I got plenty of energy without sleep." Copyright...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell encourages Lions players to interact with the Detroit fans

Looking for yet another example of “out with the old, in with the new” in Detroit? Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided another one in his press conference before Saturday’s practice. It’s the first day of fans being in attendance at training camp in Allen Park, and Campbell is excited...
arcamax.com

Bob Wojnowski: Dan Campbell's Lions in a spirited rush to find a pass rush

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — It’s hands on, energy up and voices raised at Lions camp these days. Dan Campbell figures before you can change a negative culture, you have to change a negative atmosphere. Lions players used the word “fun” so many times during the first week of training camp, it was hard to tell if they were purely excited about Campbell or just happy the other guy is gone.
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell reveals 4 rules he gave Detroit Lions players on eve of training camp

The Detroit Lions open up training camp on Wednesday and head coach Dan Campbell, despite getting very little sleep on Tuesday night, is more than ready to roll. Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Campbell spoke to the media and he revealed the four rules he gave his players during their meeting on Tuesday night.
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell earns Detroit Lions player’s respect by doing 40 up-downs with defense

On Wednesday, Dan Campbell began his first training camp as head coach of the Detroit Lions and he is already earning the respect of his players in an unconventional way. According to reports, Campbell joined the entire Lions defense on Day 1 of training camp and pumped out 40 up-downs without skipping a beat.
NFLchatsports.com

Dan Campbell: More than 80% of Lions roster vaccinated for COVID-19

Allen Park — A week after the NFL announced in a memo that there would be no game postponements due to the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Lions are making positive progress with player vaccinations. According to coach Dan Campbell, more than 80% of the roster has been vaccinated ahead of...
chatsports.com

The Dan Campbell experiment is officially underway

I’m 35 years old. There have been a lot of changes with the Detroit Lions in my lifetime. The team is on its 14th coach since the day I was born. It’s been a long haul just waiting for something to finally click with this team and for success to finally be something that’s a regular feeling and not just a part-time fling.
chatsports.com

VIDEO: Dan Campbell gives a passionate speech to Lions fans at training camp

Before the Detroit Lions took the practice field on Saturday morning, head coach Dan Campbell took a couple minutes to address the fans in attendance. For the first time in two years, Lions fans—in Saturday’s case, season ticket holders only—were able to watch the team practice, and Campbell jumped on the opportunity to send a message to Lions Nation.
FanSided

Dan Campbell is all about his Lions players buying in

For the Detroit Lions, training camp is already in full swing. And new head coach Dan Campbell has been all about getting his players to buy-in. Professional sports are a roller-coaster. Teams rise and fall with regularity. The smartest teams are the best at maximizing their window of opportunity. Other teams can lay claim to only one or two years of being serious contenders.
NFLb93radio.com

Dan Campbell’s morning coffee order is exactly as insane as you’d expect.

Dan Campbell: Football Guy. I don’t know if he has any chance to resurrect the Lions franchise, or give those woe begotten fans any hope for a playoff run, but he is APPOINTMENT viewing/listening any time he’s on the mic. Guy is a straight up lunatic. Somebody did the math on the amount of caffeine he ingests with that order and it is as preposterous and you’d think:
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell’s Starbucks coffee order explains everything

If you ask just about anyone to describe Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, it will not take long before the word “energy” comes up. Ever since his opening presser, Campbell has been fired up to go and his energy had been contagious. Well, while speaking to the media before...
NFLabc12.com

The first day in pads has Lion’s coach Dan Campbell excited

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lions strapped up the pads this morning for the first time in training camp and that’s when Dan Campbell planned to ramp up the competition. “I want to see these guys compete,” said Campbell. “I want to see them go all the way to the point to where it is almost an all-out brawl but we’re not getting that.”
Bleacher Report

Lions HC Dan Campbell Says He Drinks 40 Ounces of Coffee, 4 Espresso Shots Per Day

One reason that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is such an animated character is what he drinks to help himself wake up every morning. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Campbell explained he starts every day with two Starbucks venti size Pike Place Roast coffees with two shots of espresso in each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy