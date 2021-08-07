Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reveals His Insane Daily Caffeine Filled Starbucks Order
Detroit Lions new head coach Dan Campbell is a pretty intense guy, and now we know that some of that intensity might be caffeine fueled. Campbell was talking to reporters at a training camp press conference when he was asked about his morning routine. Campbell chuckled and started to explain his morning Starbucks order that would most likely kill most of us. You can hear Coach Campbell explain his order below, then I'll try to put it into a bit of perspective for you.club937.com
