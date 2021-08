Crystal Palace Bowl has hosted a whole lot of legends in its sweet history as a music venue: Bob Marley, The Who, Pink Floyd, The Cure. And thanks to the guys at South Facing Festival, it’s soon going to be hosting another: Dizzee Rascal. He’ll be playing alongside 12 other headliner acts as part of the new open air concert series in August, that just might revive the iconic south London venue after being dormant for several years. But that's not even the best bit, because the festival is also treating us to a bunch of free community events.