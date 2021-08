WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of Wire Fraud and one count of Aiding and Abetting Wire Fraud, according to the United State's Attorney. In June 2020, Donald Cook, 65, Fort Scott, took part in a scheme to defraud the state governments of Arizona, Texas, and Ohio. Cook admitted he knew that an individual, identified in court documents only as “A.T.”, was falsely using other people’s identities to apply for state unemployment benefits. Cook allowed “A.T.” to deposit the fraudulently obtained funds totaling approximately $25,500 in his bank account. Cook then transferred money to “A.T.”