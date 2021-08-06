New deal nearly doubles pay for Gary Community School Corp. paraprofessionals
The Gary Community School Corp. has reached a new agreement with its paraprofessionals, which will nearly double their pay. The agreement was reached between the GCSC and the Gary Teachers Union, which represents paraprofessionals. Based on a contract reached in 2005, new paraprofessionals had been receiving about $8 an hour but under the new contract, that salary increases to $15 an hour.nwindianabusiness.com
