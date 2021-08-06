Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New deal nearly doubles pay for Gary Community School Corp. paraprofessionals

By Larry Avila
nwindianabusiness.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gary Community School Corp. has reached a new agreement with its paraprofessionals, which will nearly double their pay. The agreement was reached between the GCSC and the Gary Teachers Union, which represents paraprofessionals. Based on a contract reached in 2005, new paraprofessionals had been receiving about $8 an hour but under the new contract, that salary increases to $15 an hour.

nwindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Community School#Paraprofessional#Gcsc#The Gary Teachers Union#Title I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Red Lake, MNredlakenationnews.com

Special Education Paraprofessional - Red Lake School District ISD#38

Internal and External Posting: 08/03/2021 – 08/17/2021. Position Description: Special Education Paraprofessional (Multiple Positions) Supervisor: Assigned Special Education Instructor & Building Principal. Bargaining Group: Minnesota School Employees Associate (MSEA) Terms: Full Time – 9-month employee. Position Overview: Provide educational assistance to students with disabilities. To apply, send complete District Application,...
Manton, MICadillac News

Manton Consolidated Schools is accepting applications for: Paraprofessionals and Monitors

Manton Consolidated Schools is accepting applications for: Paraprofessionals and Monitors as well as Substitute Monitors and Paraprofessionals for the 2021-2022 school year. Detailed description is posted on mantonschools.org Please send applications to: JP Katona Elementary Principal Manton Consolidated Schools, 105 Fifth Street, Manton, MI 49663 or email (preferred) jpkatona@mantonschools.org by August 23, 2021.
EducationDaily Herald

Teacher ranks swelling with new hires as school year nears

Shelby Codling was in physical therapy when he realized he enjoyed interactions with certain clients. “I realized I really liked working with high school-age students and junior high students,” Codling said. “I wanted to be around them more, so I decided to try teaching and teach in a subject I like, like health.”
Bettendorf, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Meet Bettendorf Community School District's new administrators

The Bettendorf Community School District has hired three new administrators as it prepares for the 2021-2022 school year: an associate superintendent and two principals. Mike Gillotti, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning. Mike Gillotti was hired in June when the district school board approved his $145,976 contract, which runs...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Guest Commentary: Success Of New School Year Is A Community Effort in F.C.

As the waning weeks of summer are upon us, I hope you and your family have been enjoying the time together. On the flip side, we have been busy planning for what promises to be a different and exciting school year. Monday, we hosted our annual administrative kick-off retreat at Meridian High School. On Wednesday, we welcomed all new teachers and professional staff to FCCPS as part of our schools’ onboarding week.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Photos: Take a hard hat tour of the new Camille Creek Community School

The new Camille Creek Community School is located on the Napa County Office of Education campus on Imola Avenue. It's under construction but expected to open in September for the first day of school. The community school serves students, grades 6 to 12, who have been expelled or referred for issues of truancy and/or behavior from the county’s middle and high schools. It encompasses both the former Liberty and Chamberlain High Schools.
Aurora, CO5280.com

This Community College’s Plan To Lure Students Back to School? Pay Them.

Following a steep decline in enrollment, the Community College of Aurora is giving low-income students the push they need to return. Community colleges have long attracted students wary of indebtedness to Uncle Sam or Sallie Mae. Being close to home means no need for room and board; part-time enrollment allows students to work and study; and a lack of fancy amenities like, say, a multimillion-dollar stadium means campus operational costs are low, keeping tuition and fees to a minimum. For learners, this can equate to a more prosperous future: According to the Brookings Institute, typical recipients of a two-year associate degree make $13,000 more at the peaks of their careers than those with just high school diplomas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy