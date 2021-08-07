Cancel
Houston, TX

Katy, Seven Lakes, SJ23 players make TD Club team

By Jack Marrion
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Touchdown Club of Houston will honor its UIL and private high school preseason teams Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, respectively, at the Bayou City Event Center. Six players from the Katy area made the lists, including three from defending state champion Katy. Receiver Nic Anderson, defensive lineman Malick Sylla and defensive back Bobby Taylor will represent the Tigers at the event after contributing to a 13-1 season and the program’s ninth state title.

www.houstonchronicle.com

