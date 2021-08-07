Two North Carolina men were killed by a train while mourning their brother killed in the same spot
Two men were mourning the loss of their brother, who had been struck by a light-rail train, when they were also struck and killed by a train in North Carolina. Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, were walking north on the train tracks in Charlotte near 8200 South Boulevard at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday when they were hit and killed by a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) Lynx train, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said in a press release.wlsam.com
