FIFA

Get ready for Parisian landmarks to play starring role in 2024 Olympics

Marconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO – Beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower. Skateboarding at the Place de la Concorde. Equestrian at the Château de Versailles. In three years’ time, the Olympic Games will find themselves amid some of the most iconic Parisian landmarks. Tokyo organizers will pass the torch to Paris 2024 at the closing ceremony here on Sunday, and the French hosts offered a glimpse of what their Games could be.

Anne Hidalgo
#Summer Olympics#Parisian#French#Teahupo O
Japan
FIFA
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
