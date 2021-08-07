Get ready for Parisian landmarks to play starring role in 2024 Olympics

“As a mom and an athlete, I know firsthand the obstacles that women face,” said Felix. Track and field star Allyson Felix has been candid about balancing motherhood and her career, and she’s on a mission to support other mom-athletes who are on the same journey. According to Glamour, Felix has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for women who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics.