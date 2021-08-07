Cancel
Video: Gary Brown talks running backs

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- First-year assistant coach Gary Brown gives the latest on his running back room ahead of fall camp from Wisconsin's media day. Brown discussed what's in store for redshirt freshman Jalen Berger and broke down the addition of Clemson running back transfer Chez Mellusi. Brown is also hopeful to see contributions from junior Isaac Guerendo and sophomore Julius Davis. He was asked about Braelon Allen and how the true freshman might impact the tailback position this fall.

