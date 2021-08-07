Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branson, MO

Branson - 109 Ridgetop Lane Branson MO 65616 MLS# 60197664

By Charlie Gerken
charliegerken.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a mission! My breathtaking Ukrainian Queen and I are hustling hard to sell our latest listing at 109 Ridgetop Lane in Stone Valley Estates. Seller is motivated and excited to start a new chapter of life in Florida! Thus, the owner has the place looking showroom ready and we've turned on a faucet of buyer activity. So far, we have two offers, three more scheduled showings and a positive, can-do attitude in the Ozarks! Please call Charlie Gerken to sell your Branson home. We're here to help.

www.charliegerken.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Florida, MO
Branson, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Branson, MO
Business
State
Florida State
City
Branson, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian#Stone Valley Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsNBC News

NY Assembly speaker says Cuomo impeachment probe to be completed soon

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday laid out the path forward for an impeachment probe into Andrew Cuomo, as the embattled governor's legal and political challenges mount. "Our goal is to bring this matter to a conclusion with all due haste," Heastie told reporters in Albany after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy