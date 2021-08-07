Branson - 109 Ridgetop Lane Branson MO 65616 MLS# 60197664

On a mission! My breathtaking Ukrainian Queen and I are hustling hard to sell our latest listing at 109 Ridgetop Lane in Stone Valley Estates. Seller is motivated and excited to start a new chapter of life in Florida! Thus, the owner has the place looking showroom ready and we've turned on a faucet of buyer activity. So far, we have two offers, three more scheduled showings and a positive, can-do attitude in the Ozarks! Please call Charlie Gerken to sell your Branson home. We're here to help.