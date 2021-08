The nation's largest hospital association called Wednesday for all health workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as case numbers surge again. "To protect all patients, communities and personnel from the known and substantial risks of COVID-19, the American Hospital Association strongly urges the vaccination of all health care personnel," the organization said in a policy statement. "The AHA also supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for health care personnel, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented."