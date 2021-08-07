Cancel
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott facing another lawsuit over alleged dog attack

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzekiel Elliott has been sued multiple times for his dogs allegedly attacking people, and the latest accuser is seeking a massive sum of money from the Dallas Cowboys star. According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a woman named Jennifer Gampper says she is Elliott’s neighbor in Frisco, Texas, and was attacked by one of his dogs on May 20, 2021. Gampper says a landscaping company, Perfect Synthetic Grass, was doing work at Elliott’s house when the running back’s dog escaped. Gampper claims she suffered serious and permanent injuries when Elliott’s dog attacked her. She is also suing the landscaping company.

