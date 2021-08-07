Cancel
Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.

“I stopped drinking about three years ago. Alcohol was not going well with me physically. Just, it was not working anymore. It affects everything, and that’s part of the reason why I stopped because even if you’re going out a couple of times a week and you’re drinking, it was starting to affect me throughout the week. It wouldn’t be necessarily a hangover, but it dimmed my energy. I didn’t feel as good. It was affecting anxiety,” stated Lathan.

Lathan, who is currently starring in the Netflix suspense action series “Hit & Run” which debuted on Aug. 6, also credited her mother actor and dancer Eleanor McCoy for helping her giving up alcohol.

“You don’t realize how over time it gets your brain out of balance as well. And the more I educated myself on really what it does to you … I have a mother who has never drank, and she’s probably the funnest person, the happiest person, because there’s this whole belief that you can only have fun with alcohol. I had to really reprogram that aspect because it’s just all over in our culture. So, I haven’t missed it. My life has definitely become more of a morning life, but I can still go out and have fun,” she also told People.

Lathan will be making her directorial debut this year with Paramount Players’ adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestseller On the Come Up and she is also starring in HBO’s “Succession.”

Check out trailer for “Hit & Run” below.

