FALL CAMP HIGHLIGHTS: Defensive Line Drills

With several sixth-year seniors and other veterans back in fall camp, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has skipped ahead a few chapters in his math book. “We’re getting these formulas figured out instead of 2+2. It’s really, really nice,” Chinander said after Monday’s half-padded practice. “You get to the install with the older guys and they’re like, ‘seriously, we have to install this again?’ You have to do it for the rookies, but it just feels different. It doesn’t feel like Groundhog Day where you’re starting over every single day like it has in the past where you’re getting new players or putting in a new scheme. It feels like we already have the groundwork laid and we’re putting on the trim and the shingles and the details.”