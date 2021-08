Kill Devil Hills, N.C. — It sounds hard to believe, but renters visiting the Outer Banks are finding loaded guns left behind in vacation rentals. Police in Kill Devil Hills shared pictures of two guns recovered the same day last month. One, a semi-automatic, was left in a nightstand of a vacation home. The other, a Glock brand pistol, was left under a mattress at a nearby hotel. So far this summer, the department has responded to nine such calls.