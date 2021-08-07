HEAT SIGNS P.J. TUCKER
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward P.J. Tucker. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “P.J. Tucker is the perfect addition to this team,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He brings both shooting and most importantly, the ability to defend a lot of perimeter players. We love his versatility in order to put a defensive team on the court, where all five guys can defend, while also having enough shooting and scoring to win games.”www.nba.com
