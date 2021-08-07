Cancel
Environment

Wildfires endanger villages, fuel site, in Russia's Siberia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Wildfires in Russia’s vast Siberia region are endangering a dozen villages and prompted evacuations and other emergency precautions. Officials said 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all residents were evacuated. Fires also burned close to other villages and and threatened a fuel supply facility. High winds exacerbated the danger of flames spreading quickly. Smoke in a part of Yakutia where heavy firefighting planes are based has kept the fleet grounded since July 29. In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change.

