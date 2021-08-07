Cancel
Pakistan briefly detains journalists over 'scandalous' talk

By BABAR DOGAR, MUNIR AHMED - Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have briefly detained two prominent journalists in the eastern city of Lahore, drawing condemnation from human rights activists, political leaders, and the country’s media. A senior official from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, the FIA, says Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat were detained after posting “scandalous content” on social media, prompting a complaint from the communications minister. He did not say whether the two had been charged with any crime. The FIA issued a statement saying that the two had been released on bail after questioning and that charges would be filed later in court. The video in question was a roundtable where journalists discussed the army’s role in politics.

