Hurry up and wait in the Senate on infrastructure

By LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as a few Republican opponents refused to speed up approval of one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.

