Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

By TAMEEM AKHGAR, KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
 5 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial lawmaker says Taliban fighters have entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had not fallen. If the city falls, it will be the second provincial capital in as many days to succumb to the Taliban. Several other of the country’s 34 provincial capitals are threatened. On Friday, the Taliban took control of the southwestern Nimroz provincial capital of Zaranj, where the government says it is still battling insurgents inside the capital.

