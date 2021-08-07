The Most Ethical Place to Get Free Photography for Your Needs

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. If your area is getting back to having concerts again, get excited. It means the virus is coming under control. But you probably want to shoot photos, and that’s going to be kind of tough to do. Many music venues don’t really want a camera that can produce professional or commercial images. They don’t know that you’re probably just doing this for fun. But, even though they may assume you’re press because of the camera you have, there are still great ways to get your camera into a music venue.