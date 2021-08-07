Cancel
Sports

Here’s where 5 future Olympic Games will be held

(ABC4) – The final podiums are being filled in Tokyo after two packed weeks of Olympic drama. If the medal chase has inspired you to train for Team USA, you had better get to work. Our next Olympic Games are less than six months away. The International Olympic Committee has...

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Daily tests, cardboard beds: 24 hours at Tokyo's Olympic Village

For athletes competing at the Tokyo Games, the Olympic Village will be almost all they see, with strict coronavirus rules preventing them from leaving the compound except to train and compete. Their stay in the village will also be shorter than usual: competitors can only arrive five days before their event, and must leave within 48 hours of winning or losing. Here's what a typical day might look like at Tokyo 2020's waterside mini-city:
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
Tokyo OlympicsForward

Hitler wanted his 1936 Olympics to wow the world. The Forward highlighted protest games instead.

The modern Olympic games, first held in Athens in the summer of 1896, predate the Forward’s founding by less than one year. In the 52 winter and summer games to take place since, the Jewish stories have ranged from tales of perseverance and success, as in the victories of Jewish athletes like Mark Spitz and Aly Raisman, to profound tragedy, most notably the killing of Israeli team members by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Munich games.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanBuzz

Allyson Felix Married a Fellow Track Star & Started a Family

Speed is more than just a measure of distance over time. For gold medalist Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix, speed is her livelihood, her career and her legacy. Felix and her husband both were blessed with speed, and it would surprise no one if their young daughter grew up to be a speedster as well.
EducationNBC Philadelphia

Two L.A. Universities Put Their Arch-Rivalry Aside in Japan

The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan. In our Thrills in Tokyo series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail. This is the first article in the series.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
CBS Miami

Despite Popularity, Tokyo’s Olympic Mascots Are Struggling To Stand Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mascot culture in Japan is serious business and the country loves the furry creatures that have a following worldwide, like Pikachu and old favorites Mario and Luigi. But even with their futuristic faces and rock star introduction, Tokyo’s Olympic mascots are struggling to stand out. Olympic organizers hope Miraitowa and Someity will help bring the summer games to life. Mascots have a long history at the Olympics. The first official one debuted nearly 50 years ago with Waldi the dachshund at the Munich games in Germany. But in Japan, the multitude of mascots do more than just promote events and brands,...
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.

