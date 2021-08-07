Quinn Nordin: The Patriots' Next Kicker?

After the 2021 NFL Draft, a normally very active Bill Belichick signed, surprisingly, just one undrafted free agent: rookie kicker Quinn Nordin out of the University of Michigan.

In the aftermath of current kicker Nick Folk's surprisingly impressive 2020 campaign, it seemed that the New England Patriots' 17-year-long streak of having a rookie UDFA on the roster was all but over. However, after Friday evening's in-stadium practice, it's become apparent that Nordin is a real threat to make his way onto the opening-day 53-man roster.

Friday's practice was mainly walkthroughs and game simulations; somewhat of a dress rehearsal before the first preseason game this upcoming Thursday.

Yet, while practice may have been slower tempo for most of the players, for Nordin it was the first time kicking in Gillette Stadium -- and that too in front of fans.

Despite the pressure, Nordin gave the fans a gem, going 10/10, including a booming 57-yard kick and a 55-yard kick, both of which would have been good from over 60 yards out. This may very well have been an instant classic pre-season moment that'll be lightly reminisced about for years to come by fans of Patriots minutiae -- similar to Danny Etling's rushing touchdown against the New York Giants in the 2018 preseason.

Though Nordin's performance in preseason games will undoubtedly play a significant role in his eventual roster status, his unexpected performance has made him an instant fan-favorite. If Friday's practice was any indication, New England may very well have its next tenured kicker.