News On Who Made The Call For WWE NXT Talent Releases

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

WWE made the latest round of talent cuts on Friday night that hit NXT hard. 12 people were released by the company. While WWE President Nick Khan has been given plenty of power from Vince McMahon to make changes within the company, Khan is not the person behind the roster cuts as it’s ultimately decided by Vince McMahon.

