Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

A New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Broadcast

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced that Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which will air live from the Amalie Center in Tampa, FL. You can check out the official announcement from WWE below:. “As the Mysterios prepare for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship Rematch...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Jimmy Uso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#The Usos At Summerslam#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Delivers a Beatdown to Bianca Belair on SmackDown

After Sasha Banks' unexpected return to help Bianca Belair, fans thought it might be next week before they could see Banks in action, but thankfully that was not the case. Banks was booked in a tag match alongside Belair with the two facing Zelina Vega and Carmella, and throughout the match, they displayed stellar tag chemistry. Belair even picked up Banks at one point and threw her into Vega and Carmella, and the two celebrated after the impressive maneuver. They would celebrate some more after their win too, but that was short-lived, as Banks would turn on Belair and brutally attack her to close out SmackDown.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.30.21

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ In Ring At Raw

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a twisted on-screen persona but she recently broke her character backstage. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. She recently celebrated her birthday backstage and was seen being surprised with a birthday cake on last night’s Monday Night Raw. She went on to thank her colleagues and friends for making her day special. Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin Drops Bray Wyatt Bombshell

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has been one for the ages so far with RK-Bro apparently breaking up for good and Lilly getting the best of Doudrop and Eva Marie. During the show, a promo was aired that discussed the ever-popular, recently-released, WWE star Bray Wyatt as the promo featured WWE legends Mick Foley and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin talking about how how awesome the Fiend character is. This Steve Austin WWE Show drug offer recently leaked.
WWEPWMania

Two Big Matches Added To WWE SummerSlam

WWE announced two more matches for SummerSlam during tonight’s SmackDown episode. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship was made official, as was Edge vs. Seth Rollins. SummerSlam will take place on Saturday 8/21 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is the updated line up-
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Major Health News Revealed

The former WWE star CM Punk has been slated to join AEW after he expressed his desire to head back to pro wrestling. Fightful reported that they have learned a little more behind the scenes notes on Punk’s preparation towards a comeback to the ring. CM Punk is gearing up...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a no holds barred match. – Matt Riddle vs. Omos. – Goldberg appears.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Two Segments Confirmed For Monday’s WWE RAW Broadcast

During this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, two segments were announced for next week’s episode of RAW. First, we’ll see Bobby Lashley addressing Goldberg prior to their match at SummerSlam in two weeks. Also on RAW, Charlotte Flair will comment on her loss to Nikki A.S.H on last week’s episode.
WWE411mania.com

Note On Talents Not Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has details on some names who are not backstage at tonight’s Raw. PWInsider reports that as of this writing, there’s been no sight of Randy Orton in Chicago at the show. In addition, Jeff Hardy is (as expected) not at the show due to his positive COVID-19...
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Raw Review 8/9/2021: What the Hell is On Randy Orton's Face?

Randy Orton made his long-awaited return to WWE Raw this week, and we now finally know why he was out for so long. Terrible facial hair like that doesn't just spring up overnight. It must be cultivated slowly and carefully over the course of a month. Randy. The mustache isn't working, brother. Go back to the full stubble look, please. Here's what we thought of WWE Raw this week.
WWEComicBook

CM Punk Finally Breaks Silence on AEW Rumors

The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan arriving in All Elite Wrestling have been the biggest stories in pro wrestling for the last several weeks. AEW has openly started playing into that speculation recently with various nods to Punk sprinkled over the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite, along with the announcement that the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage would be held in Chicago's United Center. Thanks to the hype of Punk's possible arrival, the arena sold out in less than five minutes. However, beyond a few teases in his Instagram story that could just as easily be red herrings, Punk had remained quiet regarding all of the rumors.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tonight’s WWE Raw In Chicago Sold Out

WWE invades Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The show has sold out:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a no holds barred match. – Matt Riddle vs. Omos. – Goldberg appears. – Adding more...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Four WWE NXT Superstars Work Dark Matches At SmackDown – Photos & Videos

Prior to Friday night’s SmackDown TV tapings, four WWE NXT Superstars worked dark matches. We reported earlier today here on eWn that Aaliyah, Odyssey Jones, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell were all backstage at the TV tapings. You can check out some photos from their matches below:
WWEringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks Returns On WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. That was a historic moment, but she took a few months off after performing on the grandest stage of them all. The Boss ended her streak of missing SmackDown this week. Bianca Belair...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Spoilers For Tonight

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT last week due to the Olympics airing on the USA Network. The show will air on Syfy instead. Here are the spoilers:. * Ridge Holland (w/Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan) squashes Ikemen Jiro. Pete Dunne cuts a promo on Ciampa/Thatcher. * Backstage segment: Indi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy