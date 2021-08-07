Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate makes slow progress on $1T infrastructure bill as weekend session continues

By Lisa Mascaro, AP Congressional Correspondent
ABC7 Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden's top priorities. The measure would provide what Biden has called a "historic...

