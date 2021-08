We’re all good people, but we’re full of shit. Or, as the characters in King Knight say, we all have “poo in our butts” (whether or not this applies to Juliette Binoche, however, is a topic of debate in the film). We’re all imperfect human beings, some more malicious than others, and it’s the outsider who receives the brunt of that malice. Writer-director Richard Bates Jr. (Excision, Tone-Deaf) looks at the outsider with a dark sense of humor and with a farcical approach, creating one of the best comedies of the year. While looking at religion, conservatives, and society in general, King Knight aims to present Wicca in a positive light. It succeeds, leading to a journey of acceptance and rebirth.