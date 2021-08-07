Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A shocking loss spurred coronavirus vaccinations in rural Arkansas

By Kristen V Brown Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Bradley County, Arkansas has much in common with communities across the U.S. that have seen widespread resistance to vaccinating against Covid-19: It is extremely rural, heavily Republican and has significant Black and Latino populations. Yet Bradley is an outlier in a state where uptake of vaccines is among...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Bloomberg#Republican#Latino#Cdc#Oklahoma State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS DFW

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS Detroit) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to work. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination, helped along by vigilant masking, remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
San Francisco, CAcitizensjournal.us

160 San Francisco Sheriffs’ Deputies Threaten To Resign Due To Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

San Francisco officials recently announced that all city employees will have to be vaccinated or face possible termination. There are about 35,000 city employees. Religious exemptions or medical reasons may let some bypass the mandate, but those who refuse the shot and have no exemption will encounter consequences that could result in termination, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.
Public Healthchannele2e.com

List of Companies Requiring Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations

The list of companies that require coronavirus vaccinations for in-office employees continues to grow. Moreover, many of those businesses will require contractors and consultants — including MSPs, IT consulting firms and cybersecurity providers — to show proof of covid-19 vaccination before permitting on-site office visits. Admittedly, requiring employees to be...
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Coronavirus Spreading Among The Vaccinated In Highly Vaccinated Countries

A recent study published by King’s College in London, which operates the ZOE COVID Study app to monitor COVID infection and vaccination rates, found that, as of July 15, 2021, there was an average of 15,537 new daily symptomatic cases COVID-19 among partly or fully vaccinated people in the United Kingdom—an increase of 40 percent from the previous week’s total of 11,084 new cases.1,2.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Looming FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine gives hope to health officials

As York County residents' interest in vaccines continues to rise, health officials are crossing their fingers that federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine will improve vaccination rates. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine by early September, The New York Times reported. Previously, Pfizer...
EducationThe Guardian

America shouldn’t be sending unvaccinated kids back to school

The Delta variant is the latest setback on our path toward a new normal. This is the fourth major Covid-19 wave, and there’s a palpable sense of morbid familiarity. We know the drill: cases rise, hospitals are pushed to their limit, and then the deaths start piling up. We have grown numb to the ongoing mass casualty event, even as friends and neighbors share their stories of debilitating chronic symptoms. But data from around the world signal that the Delta variant is different, particularly when it comes to children.
Public HealthBlack Mountain News

The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

Masks are back, some hospitals are filling up again and there's little question who is causing the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in the USA. Unvaccinated Americans are rapidly becoming sick from the ultra-contagious delta variant, and they often get extremely ill: More than 97% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in mid-July were unvaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Masks now recommended in most of Minnesota. Here's a map.

Masks are now recommended in most of Minnesota's 87 counties as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 70 of Minnesota's counties have substantial or high rates of community transmission and masks are recommended for everyone in indoor public spaces, vaccinated or not. The CDC uses the rate of new cases and positive tests over the past week to make its recommendations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy