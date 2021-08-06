Cancel
$ 450,000 tickets sold by Virgin Galactic

Rebel Yell
Cover picture for the articleJust under a month after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson made a successful flight into space, just ahead of space tourism rival Jeff Bezos, the company opened sales to the public to purchase a ticket to space. Seat prices start at $ 450,000. “Pricing for these offers will start at $ 450,000 per seat,” Virgin Galactic said in a statement that “sales will initially be open to the early bird list.” Virgin said Thursday it was moving toward starting paid flights next year. The company will sell individual seats, packages and complete flights.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

