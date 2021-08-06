$ 450,000 tickets sold by Virgin Galactic

Once you have tasted the taste of the sky, you will forever look up, said Leonardo Da Vinci. Now that the Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson has taken a supersonic joy ride aboard the space plane and tasted the sky, the one thing that’s looking up are the ticket sales, and for double the price! For the first time in years, anyone who can afford this chance to fly on Virgin Galactic rocket-powered suborbital space plane can reserve a seat for a ground-shaking $450,000. The extraterrestrial trip was always a luxury meant for the ultra-rich. Still, the price hike pinches the pockets, mainly because previously tickets were sold to about 600 people for $200,000 and $250,000.