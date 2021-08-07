Cancel
Public Safety

Police arrest Mafia leaders in Naples before leaving for Spain

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Rome) An alleged leader of the Neapolitan underworld was arrested on Saturday on a flight to Spain, Italian authorities said. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese welcomed the arrest of 70-year-old Maria Licciardi by Carabinieri, who was acting on the orders of the Naples Public Prosecutor. According to Italian news agency ANSA,...

Maria Licciardi
