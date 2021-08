Not even a year has passed since Biontech and Moderna showed with two corona virus vaccines how well RNAs (ribonucleic acids) are suitable for therapeutic purposes, so Biontech is following up: The Mainz company wants the first RNA-based vaccine for malaria -Develop prevention and plan to start a clinical study by the end of 2022. However, there are other technically sophisticated methods of combating malaria, such as using the CRISPR / Ca9 gene scissors.