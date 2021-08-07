VA Marine Warning and Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gloucester; Mathews; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Mathews County in eastern Virginia Southeastern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia York County in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 454 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seaford, Gloucester Point, Achilles, Mobjack, Bavon, Maryus, Severn, New Point, Port Haywood, Peary, Ruff, Laban, Hornsbyville, Dare, Harris Grove and Diggs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED