VA Marine Warning and Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kewaunee The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The combination of already saturated soil due to last nights thunderstorms, along with additional rainfall this evening, will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Kewaunee, Algoma, Luxemburg, Bellevue Town, Allouez, Humboldt, Casco, Birchwood, Lincoln, Pilsen, Neuern, Scarboro, Ellisville, Thiry Daems, Champion, Krok, New Franken, Slovan and East Krok. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
