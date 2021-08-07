The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and partners celebrate another successful Florida Python Challenge®
The 2021 Florida Python Challenge® yielded unprecedented results this year with participants removing 223 invasive Burmese pythons from south Florida. More than 600 people participated in the 10-day competition, designed to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology. Charles Dachton won the $10,000 Ultimate...fernandinaobserver.com
Comments / 0