Florida State

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and partners celebrate another successful Florida Python Challenge®

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 2 days ago

The 2021 Florida Python Challenge® yielded unprecedented results this year with participants removing 223 invasive Burmese pythons from south Florida. More than 600 people participated in the 10-day competition, designed to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida's ecology. Charles Dachton won the $10,000 Ultimate...

