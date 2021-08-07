Soak Your Strawberries In Salt Water If You Don’t Like Eating Worms
This may or may not ruin strawberries for you, but inside of them are tiny little worms that you've probably been eating this whole time!. Earlier today, I was talking with my coworkers, and strawberries got brought up. I told them that I don't like to eat them. They asked me why, and my response was simply "because I don't want to eat worms." They thought I was being funny until I showed them a TikTok video that went viral about what is hidden inside of all of the strawberries we eat...and it's gross. There's a good chance you may never want to eat a strawberry again.my1053wjlt.com
