Soak Your Strawberries In Salt Water If You Don’t Like Eating Worms

By Travis Sams
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This may or may not ruin strawberries for you, but inside of them are tiny little worms that you've probably been eating this whole time!. Earlier today, I was talking with my coworkers, and strawberries got brought up. I told them that I don't like to eat them. They asked me why, and my response was simply "because I don't want to eat worms." They thought I was being funny until I showed them a TikTok video that went viral about what is hidden inside of all of the strawberries we eat...and it's gross. There's a good chance you may never want to eat a strawberry again.

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
#Salt Water#Strawberries#Strawberry#Tiktok
