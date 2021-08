College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the USC season with what you need to know. USC Trojans College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The offense should’ve been better. It’s hard to argue too much with an attack that rose up in the clutch time and again, and came within a game of an unbeaten Pac-12 championship season, but it struggled. It wasn’t consistent, it wasn’t explosive enough, and it put itself in a few too many holes it had to get out of.