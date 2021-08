You walk up to the door of your office building, stare at a screen for a second, speak your name into a wall-mounted microphone, and the door magically opens. You take the elevator to your floor, sit down at your desk and start your workday. On the days when you work at home, the process is somewhat similar: You sit down at your desk, stare into the camera of your laptop, press your finger on the pad, and your office desktop becomes immediately available on your home laptop.