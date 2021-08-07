Cancel
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

VideoElephant, AccuWeather, Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleWildfires continue to spread across California, Turkey and Greece as towns are destroyed, take a look back on the Beirut explosion a year later, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

CNN

Must-watch videos of the week

CNN — Good Samaritans break a truck’s windows, an abandoned husky finds happiness, and a sandstorm engulfs a city. These are the must-watch videos of the week. Drivers on an Atlanta highway worked together to break into a slow-moving truck after realizing the man behind the wheel was unconscious. The man’s wife told people on the scene that he was hospitalized but is doing better.
Shocking drone footage shows mass baby flamingo deaths in Turkey

At least 1,000 baby flamingo carcasses – some partially buried in the mud – have been discovered at Turkey’s Lake Tuz. Horrifying drone footage captured above the dried-out lake bed has alarmed environmentalists who say climate change, drought, and unsustainable farming practices are to blame. Located in the central province...
Deadly lightning storms in India killed more than 70 people

Lightning strikes killed more than 70 people across multiple states in northern India, reported CBS News. The incident has prompted India’s state and federal governments to announce compensation for victims and their families. One group of victims in Jaipur, a popular tourist city, died while taking selfies and pictures of...
'Fearsome dragon' skull reveals beast that terrorized Australia’s skies

A fearsome beast with wings spanning 22 feet. A mouth like a spear. The closest thing we've seen to a real-life dragon. That's how Tim Richards describes the Thapunngaka shawi, a flying reptile whose fossils he's been studying at the University of Queensland's School of Biological Sciences. The pterosaur is believed to have once flown above the Australian outback -- long enough ago that it was soaring above inland seas rather than desert.
Wildfires Are Driving People Out Of Turkish Vacation Spots

Turkey's skies are yellow with smokey haze from wildfires. Thousands have fled coastal towns, both residents and tourists, to escape the flames that have been blazing on the country's southern coast for six days. In Mugla province, 10,000 people were evacuated, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Some have escaped by car, others by boat.
The Independent

Turkey, Greece and Italy wildfires – live: 8 dead as wildlife ravaged in ‘disaster areas’, fire hits Croatia

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has triggered deadly blazes across the Mediterranean with the death toll rising to eight on Sunday.Wildfires are raging near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla and in the surrounding countryside, with villages destroyed, animals on fire and people being forced to evacuate. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called parts of southern Turkey hit by the fires “disaster areas.” Blazes have also affected the Italian island of Sicily, Croatia and western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames. On Sunday, bathers on an Italian beach south of the Adriatic city of Pescara fled when they spotted towering clouds of smoke and flames from a fire in a nearby pine forest. Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern Van province, floods over the weekend destroyed at least six houses after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains. Read More Majority of Turkey wildfires under control, official saysWildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations
AP Week in Pictures: Global

JULY 31 - AUG. 6, 2021. From wildfires in California and Greece, to drought conditions in Argentina, to the Italian artistic swimming team competing in Japan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

