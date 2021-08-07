Cancel
Portland, OR

Man killed in Southeast Portland

By Jim Redden
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKZNh_0bKukP4Z00 The name of the victim in the early Saturday shooting was not immediately released.

Police are investigating an early Saturday homicide in Southeast Portland.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 7, East Precinct officers responded to a medical call in the 12800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard after a security guard found a man down.

Medical personnel arrived and determined he was dead. When responding officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.

Homicide detectives responded to continue the investigation. According to detectives, the preliminary investigation indicates it was a homicide.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.

