Surprised with honorary plaque backstage at Grand Ole Opry. Following the release of his new album Famous Friends, multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young was surprised backstage following Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry with a plaque commemorating more than four billion streams to date on Pandora. The presentation took place during a special live taping of his podcast, The Quad with Chris Young. In recognition of the Opry member’s new status with the streaming platform, Young has also been added to the Pandora Country Billionaires station.