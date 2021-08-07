Cancel
Video Games

XSEED Games Announces Knockout Home Fitness For Nintendo Switch

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXSEED Games announced this week they will be releasing Knockout Home Fitness on the Nintendo Switch this September. Much like the game title suggests, this one will have you utilizing the joy-cons of the console to work out and meet challenges in a fun way, as an on-screen guide will tutor you through different workout sessions to help you get into shape as you play mini-games. The game will have multiple settings and challenges, meaning if you can't work out that quickly it will give you slow exercises to do to help build you up, or if you're fit and ready to take on greater workouts, you can bump it up to higher levels. The game will be released for the console on September 28th, 2021.

