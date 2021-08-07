Robert Albert Brueckner

Boonville - Robert "Bob" Albert Brueckner, 83, of Boonville passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. A graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery Tuesday, August 10, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Bendi Burgin officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the service the family ask you to practice social distancing guidelines, for those that can't attend the service it will be live streamed on Howard Funeral Home's Facebook page and website.