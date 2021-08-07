Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thunderstorm chances rise this afternoon and again later overnight

By Paul Dailey
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a warm humid rather unstable air mass in place (temperatures rising well into the 80s and dew points in the 70s) any kind of disturbance at the surface or aloft could trigger the development of showers/t-storms across the Chicago area in the next 24 to 48 hours. A large complex of storms moved out of Minnesota into Wisconsin this morning and will continue east, the southern portion of the complex likely introducing a new band of showers/t-storms across northern Illinois – strongest activity mid-late afternoon in the Chicago area. The Thunderstorm Outlook produced by the National Storm Prediction Center shows a 40 to 60 percent chance of thunderstorms between 3 and 7PM (blue-shaded area on the maps below. Some decrease in t-storms is expected this evening, then another storm complex is expected to intensify over Minnesota and move into Wisconsin overnight, the southern portion quite possibly reaching down into northern Illinois/the Chicago area well after midnight.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Late Afternoon#Extreme Weather#The Thunderstorm Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Waukegan, ILPosted by
WGN TV

What is physically stopping rain from hitting in Waukegan?

I live in Waukegan and it seems that rain frequently misses the area, but points south receive a good soaking. What is physically stopping rain from hitting here?. Rain occasionally hits some areas especially hard and misses other areas, but over the long haul, it all averages out. Precipitation may have been missing Waukegan recently, or at least rain falling there has been lighter than in areas farther south, but there have been other times when the northern suburbs have repeatedly received more rain than areas to the south. Averaged over a long enough period of time (weeks, several months, or even a few years), precipitation occurs everywhere in the Chicago area at the same rate, with certain exceptions (lake effect snow, for example).
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Customers lose confidence as Spirit Airlines cancellations continue

CHICAGO — Spirit Airlines has canceled thousands of flights this week, with cancellations expected to continue throughout the weekend. Approximately 30 percent of the airline’s flights for Friday have been canceled in what the airline called a step in the right direction. Several customers have said the cancellations have led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy