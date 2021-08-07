Cancel
Jefferson County, OR

Firefighters make progress on fires near Lake Billy Chinook

By Holly Scholz
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The Bean Creek Fire grows to 138 acres and is 10% contained while the Monty Fire is 19 acres

Firefighters made great progress on all wildfires in Central Oregon Friday, Aug. 6, including the two on the Sisters Ranger District near Lake Billy Chinook and the new fire on the south end of the Deschutes National Forest called Hole in the Ground.

A 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 update from Central Oregon Fire Information says higher temperatures but more moderate afternoon winds should help firefighters continue to make progress on the three large fires in Central Oregon.

With more accurate mapping, the acreage on both fires on the Deschutes National Forest near Lake Billy Chinook have changed. The Monty Fire is 19 acres, and the Bean Creek Fire is 138 acres. The Hole in the Ground Fire that started on the southern end of the Forest remains at 310 acres Saturday morning.

After a successful burnout operation to secure the northern portion of the Bean Creek Fire Friday night, firefights will continue working to complete the construction of preliminary containment lines around the fire perimeter Saturday. Heavy helicopters will be available to cool hot spots and assist with mop-up operations as crews on the ground focus on securing the perimeter to increase containment, which remains at 10% Saturday morning.

The Monty Fire to the northeast of the Bean Creek is now 85% lined. This fire area has numerous overhead hazards, and firefighters will continue to mitigate that risk while working to achieve containment.

A Level 1 evacuation notice (Get Ready) issued by Jefferson County Sheriff's Officer remains in place for houses on Montgomery Shores on the Metolius Arm. The public is asked to stay out of the area. Monty Campground on the Sisters Ranger District remains closed.

A lightning storm ignited the Monty and Bean Creek fires Thursday, Aug. 5. The two fires are east of Monty Campground and approximately 1 mile apart.

Two new starts approximately 1 Â½ miles northeast of Hole in the Ground were quickly contained by firefighters, but a third in the same area grew quickly, prompting Lake County to issue a Level 1 (Get Ready) notification for areas north of Highway 31 at Forest Road 2424.

The Hole in the Ground Fire is now 100% lined, and Saturday, firefighters will work on holding and securing containment lines on the 310-acre fire. The lightning-caused fire was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday on the Deschutes National Forest and quickly grew to the southeast and is now burning on Lakeview District BLM managed lands.

The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires. With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger, and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

